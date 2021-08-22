A sign on the Southern Parkway in Wantagh, New York alerts drivers to Hurricane Henri on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / TNS A sign on the Southern Parkway in Wantagh, New York alerts drivers to Hurricane Henri on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
A sign on the Southern Parkway in Wantagh, New York alerts drivers to Hurricane Henri on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
State of emergency declared as Hurricane Henri heads towards America’s east coast

  • Henri strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday and is on course to pound the coast of New York and New England
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency and urged residents on Fire Island, New York state, to evacuate

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:44am, 22 Aug, 2021

