At least 22 killed in Tennessee flash floods, dozens missing

  • Twin toddlers were swept from their father’s arms and authorities fear the death toll could rise
  • The hardest-hit areas saw double the rain that area of Middle Tennessee had in the previous worst-case scenario for flooding, meteorologists said

Associated Press
Updated: 5:02am, 23 Aug, 2021

Vehicles are submerged as a result of severe flooding in Waverly, Tennessee, US on Sunday. Photo: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean via AP
