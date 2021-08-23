A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The shot has been given full approval in the US. Photo: Reuters
Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine receives full US FDA approval
- The Covid-19 vaccine, made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, may now be marketed under its brand name Comirnaty
- It is the first to receive full approval in the US, and the Food and Drug Administration said it hopes the move will instil more confidence in getting vaccinated
