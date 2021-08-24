R&B singer R. Kelly. Photo: Chicago Tribune / TNS
R. Kelly shamed 17-year-old girl he gave herpes and beat her with Nike Air Force 1 shoe, accuser testifies
- The underage victim hoped to get advice on how to make it in the music industry, but Kelly instead performed a sex act on her, she testified
- The victim’s testimony comes during the second week of Kelly’s sex abuse trial. He is accused of trafficking women and girls for illegal sexual activity
Topic | United States
R&B singer R. Kelly. Photo: Chicago Tribune / TNS