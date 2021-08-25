US marines at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: SSgt Victor Mancilla / US Marine / Planet Pix via Zuma Press / DPA US marines at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: SSgt Victor Mancilla / US Marine / Planet Pix via Zuma Press / DPA
politico | Joe Biden sticks to August 31 withdrawal from Afghanistan

  • The decision comes amid doubts over whether the US can safely evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies before the deadline
  • American allies including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were reportedly in favour of postponing the pull-out date to accommodate further evacuations

Updated: 2:09am, 25 Aug, 2021

