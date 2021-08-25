Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York State’s 57th and first female governor at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
New York’s first female governor Kathy Hochul vows swift action on coronavirus as she is sworn in
- Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor after a report concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women
- Hochul ordered an overhaul of state government policies on sexual harassment and ethics, including requiring that all training be done live
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York State’s 57th and first female governor at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters