Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York State’s 57th and first female governor at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York State’s 57th and first female governor at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York State’s 57th and first female governor at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

New York’s first female governor Kathy Hochul vows swift action on coronavirus as she is sworn in

  • Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor after a report concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women
  • Hochul ordered an overhaul of state government policies on sexual harassment and ethics, including requiring that all training be done live

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:19am, 25 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York State’s 57th and first female governor at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York State’s 57th and first female governor at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York State’s 57th and first female governor at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE