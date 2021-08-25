Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo won an Emmy for televised updates on New York’s coronavirus response. Hours after leaving office on Tuesday, he was stripped of the award. Photo: Office of Governor Andrew M Cuomo via AP
TV Academy revokes Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy award as New York mayor resigns amid sex scandal
- Cuomo left office on Tuesday after a report by independent investigators concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women
- Cuomo received the Emmy last year for his daily, televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic
