The 1991 Nevermind album cover by Nirvana. Photo: Handout
Man photographed as naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues for ‘sexual exploitation’
- Spencer Elden alleged he has suffered lifelong damages from the image used on the 1991 Nevermind album cover, which depicted him swimming naked
- Elden, now 30, is asking for US$150,000 in compensation from each of several defendants, including Universal Music Group and surviving band members
