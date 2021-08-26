US congressman Seth Moulton. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP US congressman Seth Moulton. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP
politico | Afghanistan: Pentagon scolds Meijer, Moulton for Kabul airport visit

  • The Pentagon said Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was angered by the secret visit congressmen Peter Meijer and Seth Moulton made to Afghanistan
  • ‘They certainly took time away from what we had been planning to do that day,’ said Defence Department press secretary John Kirby

Updated: 2:52am, 26 Aug, 2021

