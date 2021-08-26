Former Donald Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Judge sanctions Sidney Powell and other pro-Trump lawyers over voter fraud claims
- Powell, a former campaign lawyer for Donald Trump, is among lawyers who filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn US President Joe Biden’s election victory
- Parker formally requested that a disciplinary body investigate whether the pro-Trump lawyers should be disbarred
Former Donald Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS