New York state has the third highest total number of Covid-19 deaths in the United States, behind California and Texas. Photo: Reuters
First day in office, New York governor reveals 12,000 more Covid-19 deaths
- New York’s new governor Kathy Hochul delivers another blow to former governor Andrew Cuomo’s legacy
- Updated death toll based on CDC data and now includes people who died at their own homes and other places
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
