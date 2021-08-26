New York state has the third highest total number of Covid-19 deaths in the United States, behind California and Texas. Photo: Reuters New York state has the third highest total number of Covid-19 deaths in the United States, behind California and Texas. Photo: Reuters
First day in office, New York governor reveals 12,000 more Covid-19 deaths

  • New York’s new governor Kathy Hochul delivers another blow to former governor Andrew Cuomo’s legacy
  • Updated death toll based on CDC data and now includes people who died at their own homes and other places

Updated: 12:00pm, 26 Aug, 2021

