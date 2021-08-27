Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6. Photo: AFP
US Capitol Police officers sue Donald Trump over January 6 Capitol attack
- Seven US Capitol Police officers filed a lawsuit against former US president Donald Trump and members of right-wing extremist groups on Thursday
- Among those named in the lawsuit are Trump, the Trump Campaign, Trump associate Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups
Topic | United States
