An Asian giant hornet, dubbed the ‘murder hornet’. Photo: WSDA / Chris Looney / Reuters
Washington state eradicates first ‘murder hornet’ nest of the year
- The stinging hornets, the world’s largest, prey on native bee and wasp populations, consuming honeybee hives and threatening agriculture
- The hornets are not native to North America. They were first detected in the United States in 2019 near the Canadian border
Topic | United States
An Asian giant hornet, dubbed the ‘murder hornet’. Photo: WSDA / Chris Looney / Reuters