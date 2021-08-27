An Asian giant hornet, dubbed the ‘murder hornet’. Photo: WSDA / Chris Looney / Reuters An Asian giant hornet, dubbed the ‘murder hornet’. Photo: WSDA / Chris Looney / Reuters
Washington state eradicates first ‘murder hornet’ nest of the year

  • The stinging hornets, the world’s largest, prey on native bee and wasp populations, consuming honeybee hives and threatening agriculture
  • The hornets are not native to North America. They were first detected in the United States in 2019 near the Canadian border

Updated: 3:57am, 27 Aug, 2021

