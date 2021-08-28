Sirhan Sirhan arrives for a parole hearing on Friday. A Christian Palestinian from Jordan, he said he was angry at Kennedy for his support of Israel. Photo: AP
Robert F Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole, with help of two of RFK’s sons
- The US senator and brother of slain president John F Kennedy was gunned down in Los Angeles in 1968. Sirhan said he does not remember the killing
- Two of Kennedy’s sons supported the decision while six of their siblings opposed it. The decision now goes to California Governor Gavin Newsom
Topic | United States
Sirhan Sirhan arrives for a parole hearing on Friday. A Christian Palestinian from Jordan, he said he was angry at Kennedy for his support of Israel. Photo: AP