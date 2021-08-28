A resident takes home sandbags in New Orleans. Photo: The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
Hurricane Ida barrels down on Louisiana after slamming Cuba
- Officials in flood-prone New Orleans ordered residents to evacuate communities outside the city’s levee system
- On Friday, Ida smashed into Cuba’s small Isle of Youth, toppling trees and tearing roofs from dwellings
