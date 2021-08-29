The Colt single-action Army revolver used to kill Billy the Kid. Photo: Reuters The Colt single-action Army revolver used to kill Billy the Kid. Photo: Reuters
The Colt single-action Army revolver used to kill Billy the Kid. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Gun that killed Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid fetches US$6 million at auction

  • The Colt single-action revolver owned by sheriff Pat Garrett had been estimated at US$2-3 million and saw ‘lively bidding’
  • Garrett used the .44-caliber gun to shoot Billy the Kid in the chest on July 14, 1881 in New Mexico. The gunfighter died at the age of 21

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:08am, 29 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Colt single-action Army revolver used to kill Billy the Kid. Photo: Reuters The Colt single-action Army revolver used to kill Billy the Kid. Photo: Reuters
The Colt single-action Army revolver used to kill Billy the Kid. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE