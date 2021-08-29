The Colt single-action Army revolver used to kill Billy the Kid. Photo: Reuters
Gun that killed Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid fetches US$6 million at auction
- The Colt single-action revolver owned by sheriff Pat Garrett had been estimated at US$2-3 million and saw ‘lively bidding’
- Garrett used the .44-caliber gun to shoot Billy the Kid in the chest on July 14, 1881 in New Mexico. The gunfighter died at the age of 21
Topic | United States
