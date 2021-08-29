This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows severe weather systems, Hurricane Nora, left, and Hurricane Ida, upper right, over the North American continent. Photo: AP
Hurricane Ida upgraded to Category 4 as it nears Louisiana, on Katrina anniversary
- Ida will hit the US Gulf coast on Sunday afternoon, exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the region, causing 1,800 deaths
- There are fears of coronavirus infections spreading at evacuation centres, and hotel rooms are being found for evacuees
Topic | United States
This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows severe weather systems, Hurricane Nora, left, and Hurricane Ida, upper right, over the North American continent. Photo: AP