Joe Biden travels to airbase to honour US troops killed in Afghanistan

“We are taking every possible measure at the direction of the president to ensure that our forces are protected on the ground even as they complete their mission of bringing in the remaining American citizens and Afghan allies.”

Biden, a Democrat, faced criticism from Republican lawmakers, who accused his administration of bungling the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

After arriving at the base in Delaware, Biden and his wife, Jill, met the families of service members killed in the attack.

They were then to witness the transfer of the troops’ remains from an aircraft that landed at the base at around 8am local time, a White House schedule showed.

Thursday’s attack, which was claimed by Isis-K, the Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, was the most lethal incident for US service members in Afghanistan in a decade.

The bombing took place just outside the gates of the airport, where thousands of people have gathered to try to get a flight out of the South Asian nation since the Taliban returned to power on August 15.

The Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of American and allied troops combined with the chaotic scenes at the airport have presented Biden with his biggest foreign policy challenge as president.

Biden has vowed to punish those responsible for the airport bombing. The US military said on Saturday that it had killed two Isis-K militants in a drone attack in eastern Afghanistan.

Sullivan said the two “are individuals involved in the facilitation and planning and production of explosive devices and they are part of the larger network of Isis-K.”

The United States has evacuated nearly 5,500 American citizens from Afghanistan since August 14, including 50 in the last day, and was still working to get about 250 American citizens still in the country onto evacuation flights, a State Department spokesman said.

Nato, the European Union and 97 other countries signed on to a joint statement with the United States on Sunday saying they will continue to issue travel documents to at-risk Afghans and expect the Taliban to stick to its commitment to allow those people to leave.

The United States was unlikely to have any diplomats in the country after the Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of Nato forces, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press programme.

“In terms of having an on-the-ground diplomatic presence on September 1, that’s not likely to happen,” Blinken said.

Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the administration had failed to plan for a Taliban takeover, and criticised Blinken for giving a positive view of the evacuation effort.

“Their plan has basically been happy talk. People have died and people are going to die because President Biden decided to rely on happy talk instead of reality,” Sasse told ABC’s This Week.