A man takes pictures of high waves along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears in New Orleans on Sunday. Photo: AP
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm in Louisiana
- The eye of one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US arrived near the barrier island of Grand Isle off the Louisiana coast
- The storm made landfall on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier
