Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry performs at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California in 2013. Photo: Getty Images for Coachella / TNS
Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Jamaican Grammy-winning dub music star, dies at 85
- ‘Undoubtedly, today Jamaica has lost the rhythm and soul of a prolific music icon who has inspired many,’ Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness said
- Perry worked with fellow reggae stand-outs including Bob Marley, the Congos and Junior Murvin, and also groups such as Beastie Boys and The Clash
Topic | Americas
Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry performs at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California in 2013. Photo: Getty Images for Coachella / TNS