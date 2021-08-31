Robert Aaron Long at the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta, Georgia on Monday. Photo: Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP
Man who pleaded guilty in four Atlanta spa killings appears in court for other four murders
- Robert Aaron Long is accused of shooting four people at an Atlanta massage business and killing four more people at two other massage parlours in the city
- Six of the eight murdered victims, who were killed on March 16, were women of Asian descent
Topic | United States
