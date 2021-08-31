Accuser ‘Louis’ testifies during R. Kelly’s sex abuse trial at Brooklyn’s Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters Accuser ‘Louis’ testifies during R. Kelly’s sex abuse trial at Brooklyn’s Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Accuser ‘Louis’ testifies during R. Kelly’s sex abuse trial at Brooklyn’s Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

First man to accuse R. Kelly of sexual abuse testifies at New York court

  • Louis, using a pseudonym, told the New York court he was 17 when Kelly asked what he ‘was willing to do for music’ before sexually abusing him
  • He said Kelly requested Louis call him ‘Daddy’ – as multiple women have said the singer demanded – and would routinely film their sexual encounters

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:50am, 31 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Accuser ‘Louis’ testifies during R. Kelly’s sex abuse trial at Brooklyn’s Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters Accuser ‘Louis’ testifies during R. Kelly’s sex abuse trial at Brooklyn’s Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Accuser ‘Louis’ testifies during R. Kelly’s sex abuse trial at Brooklyn’s Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE