Sasha, an 11-month-old cougar that was removed from a flat in the Bronx, New York on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of The Bronx Zoo via AP
Cougar that was kept as illegal pet removed from New York flat
- The owner of the 11-month-old female cougar surrendered the animal on Thursday, said a spokeswoman for the Humane Society of the United States
- The cougar, nicknamed Sasha, spent the weekend at the Bronx Zoo receiving veterinary care and is now headed to a wildlife refuge in Arkansas, officials said
Topic | United States
