Sasha, an 11-month-old cougar that was removed from a flat in the Bronx, New York on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of The Bronx Zoo via AP Sasha, an 11-month-old cougar that was removed from a flat in the Bronx, New York on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of The Bronx Zoo via AP
Sasha, an 11-month-old cougar that was removed from a flat in the Bronx, New York on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of The Bronx Zoo via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Cougar that was kept as illegal pet removed from New York flat

  • The owner of the 11-month-old female cougar surrendered the animal on Thursday, said a spokeswoman for the Humane Society of the United States
  • The cougar, nicknamed Sasha, spent the weekend at the Bronx Zoo receiving veterinary care and is now headed to a wildlife refuge in Arkansas, officials said

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:39am, 31 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sasha, an 11-month-old cougar that was removed from a flat in the Bronx, New York on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of The Bronx Zoo via AP Sasha, an 11-month-old cougar that was removed from a flat in the Bronx, New York on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of The Bronx Zoo via AP
Sasha, an 11-month-old cougar that was removed from a flat in the Bronx, New York on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of The Bronx Zoo via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE