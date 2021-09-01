Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards has been removed from the long-running US television quiz show entirely following a sexism row. Photo: AP
Short-lived Jeopardy! host ousted as producer of quiz show after sexism row
- Mike Richards, who stepped down as host after just nine days following a sexism row, has been removed from the US television quiz show entirely
- Richards’ tenure in the presenting slot was cut short by controversy after it emerged he made disparaging comments involving multiple women
