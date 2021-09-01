Andy Murray complains to an official between sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York on Monday. Photo: AP Andy Murray complains to an official between sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York on Monday. Photo: AP
Andy Murray complains to an official between sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York on Monday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Angry Murray: Tennis star Andy Murray fires battle of bathroom break into orbit

  • The Scottish tennis player said it took Greek opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas longer on bathroom breaks than it took billionaire Jeff Bezos to reach outer space
  • Murray was furious when Tsitsipas took a break that ran close to eight minutes during their five-set first-round US Open clash in New York on Monday

Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:34am, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Andy Murray complains to an official between sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York on Monday. Photo: AP Andy Murray complains to an official between sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York on Monday. Photo: AP
Andy Murray complains to an official between sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE