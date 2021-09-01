Andy Murray complains to an official between sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York on Monday. Photo: AP
Angry Murray: Tennis star Andy Murray fires battle of bathroom break into orbit
- The Scottish tennis player said it took Greek opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas longer on bathroom breaks than it took billionaire Jeff Bezos to reach outer space
- Murray was furious when Tsitsipas took a break that ran close to eight minutes during their five-set first-round US Open clash in New York on Monday
