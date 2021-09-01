US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the end of the war in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the end of the war in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the end of the war in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

politico | A defiant Joe Biden calls Afghanistan exit a ‘success’

  • The US president’s speech capped a tumultuous month that brought an end to America’s longest war
  • ‘For those remaining Americans, there is no deadline,’ the president said. ‘We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out’

Topic |   Afghanistan: All stories
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 6:16am, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the end of the war in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the end of the war in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the end of the war in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE