A firefighter battles the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, California on Tuesday. Photo: AP
High winds threaten to whip up flames approaching Lake Tahoe
- Residents in California’s neighbouring state Nevada were put on notice to be ready to flee
- The city of South Lake Tahoe, usually bustling with tourists, was eerily empty and the air thick and hazy with smoke from the Caldor Fire
Topic | United States
A firefighter battles the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, California on Tuesday. Photo: AP