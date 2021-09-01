A man pulls a boat through a flooded neighbourhood in Barataria, Louisiana on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
New Orleans mayor declares night curfew to prevent crime after Hurricane Ida leaves city in darkness
- More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power when Ida slammed the electric grid on Sunday
- The number of deaths climbed to at least four in Louisiana and Mississippi. Wildlife officials warned of bears, snakes and alligators looking for food
Topic | United States
