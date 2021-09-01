Amazon’s move follows a period of heightened scrutiny of its labour practices. File photo: AP Amazon’s move follows a period of heightened scrutiny of its labour practices. File photo: AP
Amazon’s move follows a period of heightened scrutiny of its labour practices. File photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Amazon eyes 55,000 new tech workers in US, Japan, India, as retail and cloud businesses grow

  • The positions Amazon is marketing include engineering, research science and robotics roles
  • Of the jobs, over 40,000 will be in the US, while others will be in countries such as India, Germany and Japan

Topic |   United States
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:23pm, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Amazon’s move follows a period of heightened scrutiny of its labour practices. File photo: AP Amazon’s move follows a period of heightened scrutiny of its labour practices. File photo: AP
Amazon’s move follows a period of heightened scrutiny of its labour practices. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE