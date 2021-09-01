Amazon’s move follows a period of heightened scrutiny of its labour practices. File photo: AP
Amazon eyes 55,000 new tech workers in US, Japan, India, as retail and cloud businesses grow
- The positions Amazon is marketing include engineering, research science and robotics roles
- Of the jobs, over 40,000 will be in the US, while others will be in countries such as India, Germany and Japan
Topic | United States
