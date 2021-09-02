Britney Spears in 2018. Photo: Invision / AP
Britney Spears accuses father of claiming US$2 million before stepping down as conservator
- Spears’ lawyer accused Jamie Spears of attempting to ‘cling’ to power until he extracts US$2 million in payments to his lawyers, himself and others
- Jamie Spears wants his daughter’s estate to cover his US$1.36 million legal bill before he steps down from conservatorship and extra cash for himself
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Britney Spears in 2018. Photo: Invision / AP