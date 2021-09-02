US President Joe Biden meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP US President Joe Biden meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden meets Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky in long-sought Oval Office visit

  • The Ukrainian leader arrived at the White House looking to the US president for increased military aid and backing for his country’s bid for Nato membership
  • ‘The United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations,’ Biden said

Updated: 5:30am, 2 Sep, 2021

