US President Joe Biden meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden meets Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky in long-sought Oval Office visit
- The Ukrainian leader arrived at the White House looking to the US president for increased military aid and backing for his country’s bid for Nato membership
- ‘The United States remains firmly committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations,’ Biden said
Topic | United States
US President Joe Biden meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP