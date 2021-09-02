A protester demonstrates against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: Austin American-Statesman via AP
Texas abortion ban takes effect, with High Court silent on emergency appeal
- Joe Biden said the law ‘outrageously’ gives citizens the power ‘to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion’
- If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most far-reaching restriction on abortion rights in the US since abortion was legalised in 1973
Topic | United States
