Marilyn Manson is accused of spitting and blowing snot at a videographer in 2019. Photo: AP
Marilyn Manson pleads not guilty to spitting and ‘blowing snot’ on videographer

  • Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered in July to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case
  • Manson, who was charged with two counts of simple assault stemming from the alleged altercation in 2019, faces a prison sentence if convicted

Associated Press
Updated: 6:58am, 2 Sep, 2021

