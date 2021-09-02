Marilyn Manson is accused of spitting and blowing snot at a videographer in 2019. Photo: AP
Marilyn Manson pleads not guilty to spitting and ‘blowing snot’ on videographer
- Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered in July to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case
- Manson, who was charged with two counts of simple assault stemming from the alleged altercation in 2019, faces a prison sentence if convicted
