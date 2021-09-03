The Caldor fire is reflected off of Caples Lake near the Kirkwood ski resort in Lake Tahoe, California. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS The Caldor fire is reflected off of Caples Lake near the Kirkwood ski resort in Lake Tahoe, California. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
Joe Biden declares state of emergency in California as fire rages toward Nevada

  • The state of emergency will allow federal help for the Caldor fire, which has burned hundreds of structures and is moving toward Nevada
  • Officials confirmed some damage on the outskirts of the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort late on Wednesday night

Updated: 3:07am, 3 Sep, 2021

The Caldor fire is reflected off of Caples Lake near the Kirkwood ski resort in Lake Tahoe, California. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS The Caldor fire is reflected off of Caples Lake near the Kirkwood ski resort in Lake Tahoe, California. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
