The Caldor fire is reflected off of Caples Lake near the Kirkwood ski resort in Lake Tahoe, California. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
Joe Biden declares state of emergency in California as fire rages toward Nevada
- The state of emergency will allow federal help for the Caldor fire, which has burned hundreds of structures and is moving toward Nevada
- Officials confirmed some damage on the outskirts of the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort late on Wednesday night
Topic | United States
The Caldor fire is reflected off of Caples Lake near the Kirkwood ski resort in Lake Tahoe, California. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS