The first rock sample for return to Earth, obtained by the Mars Perseverance rover. Photo: Nasa / JPL-Caltech / ASU via AP
Nasa’s newest Mars rover Perseverance snags first rock sample for return to Earth
- The Perseverance rover’s chief engineer, Adam Steltzner, called it a perfect core sample
- Nasa plans to launch more spacecraft to retrieve the samples collected by Perseverance
Topic | United States
