The gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by gangster Al Capone in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: AP
Al Capone’s Florida house set for demolition; gangster’s jewels and gun up for auction
- The new owners of the nine-bedroom, Miami Beach house plan to demolish it after buying it for US$10.75 million
- Capone bought the house for US$40,000 in 1928. The gangster nicknamed ‘Scarface’ died at the home in 1947 from a heart attack
