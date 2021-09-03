Alexanda Kotey has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages. Photo: AP Alexanda Kotey has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages. Photo: AP
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ pleads guilty to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages

  • Alexanda Kotey and co-accused El Shafee Elsheikh allegedly abducted American, European and Japanese hostages in Syria from 2012 to 2015
  • Kotey, a former British national, and Elsheikh allegedly tortured and killed their victims, including by beheading

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:26am, 3 Sep, 2021

Alexanda Kotey has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages. Photo: AP Alexanda Kotey has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages. Photo: AP
