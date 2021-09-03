Commuters walk into a flooded Third Avenue/149th Street subway station in New York City. Photo: AFP Commuters walk into a flooded Third Avenue/149th Street subway station in New York City. Photo: AFP
Commuters walk into a flooded Third Avenue/149th Street subway station in New York City. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

At least 44 dead as Storm Ida dumps record rain on New York area, causing flash floods

  • Storm Ida unleashed torrential rains that swept away cars, submerged New York City subway lines and grounded airline flights
  • Thirteen died in New York City, including 11 who could not escape their basements, police said

Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:05am, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Commuters walk into a flooded Third Avenue/149th Street subway station in New York City. Photo: AFP Commuters walk into a flooded Third Avenue/149th Street subway station in New York City. Photo: AFP
Commuters walk into a flooded Third Avenue/149th Street subway station in New York City. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE