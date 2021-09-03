Apple has delayed its plan to scan US iPhones for images of child sexual abuse. Photo: AP Apple has delayed its plan to scan US iPhones for images of child sexual abuse. Photo: AP
Apple has delayed its plan to scan US iPhones for images of child sexual abuse. Photo: AP
Apple
World /  United States & Canada

Apple delays plan to scan US iPhones for child sex abuse images after criticism

  • The company said it would take more time to collect input before releasing important child safety features
  • Apple’s promise last month to check iPhones in the US for child sex abuse images sparked a backlash from rights groups

Topic |   Apple
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:29pm, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple has delayed its plan to scan US iPhones for images of child sexual abuse. Photo: AP Apple has delayed its plan to scan US iPhones for images of child sexual abuse. Photo: AP
Apple has delayed its plan to scan US iPhones for images of child sexual abuse. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE