Apple has delayed its plan to scan US iPhones for images of child sexual abuse. Photo: AP
Apple delays plan to scan US iPhones for child sex abuse images after criticism
- The company said it would take more time to collect input before releasing important child safety features
- Apple’s promise last month to check iPhones in the US for child sex abuse images sparked a backlash from rights groups
Topic | Apple
