Pro-life demonstrators take part in a rally at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
GoDaddy boots Texas anti-abortion tipster website from its servers
- The web hosting service provider told prolifewhistleblower.com to find a new company to host its site
- The website was set up by anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life to collect anonymous tips under a law barring terminations after six weeks of pregnancy
Topic | United States
