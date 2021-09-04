Pro-life demonstrators take part in a rally at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Pro-life demonstrators take part in a rally at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Pro-life demonstrators take part in a rally at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
World /  United States & Canada

GoDaddy boots Texas anti-abortion tipster website from its servers

  • The web hosting service provider told prolifewhistleblower.com to find a new company to host its site
  • The website was set up by anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life to collect anonymous tips under a law barring terminations after six weeks of pregnancy

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:32am, 4 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-life demonstrators take part in a rally at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Pro-life demonstrators take part in a rally at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Pro-life demonstrators take part in a rally at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE