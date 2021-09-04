Rescue workers search through the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York in September 2001. File photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden orders declassification of documents about September 11 terror attacks
- The order requires the US attorney general to make the declassified documents public over the next six months
- Relatives of the victims have been pushing for years for more information about what the FBI discovered in its probe
Topic | Joe Biden
