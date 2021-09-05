Flooding in French Settlement, Louisiana. Photo: The Advocate via AP
Hurricane Ida death toll rises to 44 with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana
- The new deaths in Louisiana were among evacuated nursing home residents at a warehouse now under state investigation after reports of squalid conditions
- Louisiana authorities on Saturday were seeking a suspect after a man was shot dead during a dispute on Friday at a petrol station
Topic | United States
