Facebook has apologised after its AI technology mislabelled a video featuring black men as ‘about primates’. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS Facebook has apologised after its AI technology mislabelled a video featuring black men as ‘about primates’. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Facebook apologises after AI labels video with black men ‘about primates’

  • After social media users finished the clip, they received a prompt asking if they would like to ‘keep seeing videos about primates’
  • ‘This was clearly an unacceptable error and we disabled the entire topic recommendation feature as soon as we realised this was happening,’ Facebook said

DPA
Updated: 3:28am, 5 Sep, 2021

