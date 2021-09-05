Facebook has apologised after its AI technology mislabelled a video featuring black men as ‘about primates’. Photo: Dreamstime / TNS
Facebook apologises after AI labels video with black men ‘about primates’
- After social media users finished the clip, they received a prompt asking if they would like to ‘keep seeing videos about primates’
- ‘This was clearly an unacceptable error and we disabled the entire topic recommendation feature as soon as we realised this was happening,’ Facebook said
