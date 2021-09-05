Bennie Thompson, centre, chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg Bennie Thompson, centre, chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Bennie Thompson, centre, chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

politico | January 6 riot committee leaders call Kevin McCarthy’s Trump comments ‘baseless’

  • The committee chair and vice chair called out Minority Leader McCarthy’s ‘misinformation campaign’ in a joint statement
  • Soon after the riot at the US Capitol, McCarthy said in a speech on the House floor that Donald Trump ‘bears responsibility’ for the attack

Topic |   United States
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 5:43am, 5 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bennie Thompson, centre, chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg Bennie Thompson, centre, chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Bennie Thompson, centre, chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE