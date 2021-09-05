Bennie Thompson, centre, chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
politico | January 6 riot committee leaders call Kevin McCarthy’s Trump comments ‘baseless’
- The committee chair and vice chair called out Minority Leader McCarthy’s ‘misinformation campaign’ in a joint statement
- Soon after the riot at the US Capitol, McCarthy said in a speech on the House floor that Donald Trump ‘bears responsibility’ for the attack
Topic | United States
