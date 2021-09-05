US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg, right, and his husband Chasten introduce their two babies, Penelope Rose and Joseph August on Saturday. Photo: Twitter/@peterbuttigieg via Reuters US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg, right, and his husband Chasten introduce their two babies, Penelope Rose and Joseph August on Saturday. Photo: Twitter/@peterbuttigieg via Reuters
US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg and husband show off new babies

  • Buttigieg, the first openly gay US cabinet member, and his spouse Chasten told The Washington Post in July that the two were trying to adopt
  • ‘We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,’ Buttigieg wrote on Twitter

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:49am, 5 Sep, 2021

