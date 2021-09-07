The Wire actor Michael K Williams was found dead at his flat in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. Photo: Invision / AP The Wire actor Michael K Williams was found dead at his flat in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. Photo: Invision / AP
The Wire actor Michael K Williams was found dead at his flat in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. Photo: Invision / AP
The Wire actor Michael K Williams found dead in New York flat

  • Williams, 54, was found dead on Monday, New York City police said. His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said
  • Williams was known for roles on TV shows The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country, and in the films 12 Years a Slave and Assassin’s Creed

Associated Press
Updated: 5:42am, 7 Sep, 2021

