The Wire actor Michael K Williams was found dead at his flat in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. Photo: Invision / AP
The Wire actor Michael K Williams found dead in New York flat
- Williams, 54, was found dead on Monday, New York City police said. His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said
- Williams was known for roles on TV shows The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country, and in the films 12 Years a Slave and Assassin’s Creed
Topic | United States
