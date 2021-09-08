Protestors gesture – some offensively – towards Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his election campaign tour stop in Brantford, Ontario, on Monday. Photo: Reuters, image edit SCMP Protestors gesture – some offensively – towards Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his election campaign tour stop in Brantford, Ontario, on Monday. Photo: Reuters, image edit SCMP
Canada’s Justin Trudeau pelted with gravel on campaign trail

  • The prime minister and one of his bodyguards appeared to be hit while walking past a crowd of anti-vax hecklers
  • His party had cancelled an event last month over safety concerns linked to protests against coronavirus vaccine mandates

Updated: 2:37am, 8 Sep, 2021

