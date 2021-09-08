Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, in July. Photo: TNS
politico | Donald Trump builds presidential campaign operation for 2024 US elections
- The former US president is signalling a heightened interest in a rematch with Joe Biden – and laying the necessary groundwork
- A flurry of new activity, including more fundraising and a rise in attack ads, comes as Biden faces fallout over Afghanistan and the resurgence of Covid-19
Topic | Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, in July. Photo: TNS