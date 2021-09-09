Workers take down the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: DPA Workers take down the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: DPA
Workers take down the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. Photo: DPA
Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia

  • One of the largest Confederate monuments in the US, it will now be stored at an undisclosed state-owned facility until a decision is made about its future
  • Governor Ralph Northam ordered the statue’s removal last summer, citing nationwide pain over the death of George Floyd

Associated Press
Updated: 1:40am, 9 Sep, 2021

