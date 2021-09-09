Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of blood testing and life sciences company Theranos, arrives for the first day of her fraud trial in San Jose, California, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins
- Prosecutors say the fallen Silicon Valley star duped investors, customers and patients for years, even though she knew her start-up was nearly bankrupt
- Once hailed as a billionaire on paper, Holmes is now facing a sentence of up to 20 years if convicted
